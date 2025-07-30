Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for MP, Rajasthan amid heavy rains; check forecast for Delhi and other parts

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for rains in Madhya Pradesh, parts of Rajasthan. In addition to these states, the national capital received moderate showers on Wednesday.

Rainfall in Madhya Pradesh Several individuals, including school children, were stranded in certain areas of Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh due to a flood-like situation caused by heavy rains. Authorities called in the Army to assist with rescue and relief efforts, PTI reported citing officials.

A flood-like situation has also developed in the Guna district, where a culvert bridge has collapsed. Residents from several villages have been advised to relocate to safer areas places, it added.

Similar conditions were reported in districts such as Dindori, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, and Betul, and the administration was carrying out rapid relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gathered updates on the current situation from officials at the Home Guard headquarters and provided essential instructions to district collectors and other officials in areas experiencing heavy rainfall, the report said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted 8 to 9 inches of rain in the next 24 hours across several districts, including Bhopal, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, Ashoknagar, Guna, Shivpuri and Rajgarh.

Over 250 people have been relocated to safer locations in the Kolaras assembly constituency, while more than 100 remain trapped floods, the official said.

In the Guna district, residents of eight villages in the tribal-dominated Bamori development block have been advised to relocate to safer areas due to a flood-like situation.

Additionally, a culvert bridge in Bamori collapsed, disrupting road access to Rajasthan.

Rainfall in Rajasthan Heavy rains have caused a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan, with Sawai Madhopur being among the worst-affected districts, officials stated on Wednesday. They also mentioned that road and rail connectivity with Madhya Pradesh has been disrupted.

Parts of the Sawai Madhopur district were flooded following heavy rainfall on Tuesday night. The railway tracks at Sawai Madhopur station were submerged, and National Highway 552, which links the district to Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, was washed out, PTI reported, citing police.

The water level in the Parvati River near Etawah in the Kota district rose, affecting connectivity between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Vehicular movement on State Highway 70 (Kota—“Gwalior—“Sheopur road) has been halted.

Heavy rainfall persisted in Jaipur and nearby districts on Wednesday morning.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert, predicting very heavy rainfall in six districts including Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, and Pratapgarh.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, schools in 15 districts were closed on Wednesday.

Western Rajasthan experienced light rainfall in a few locations. The highest rainfall was recorded at Khandar (Sawai Madhopur) with 230 mm, while other areas of the district received 190-200 mm. Tonk, Baran, and Jhalawar recorded rainfalls ranging from 110 mm to 170 mm by 8:30 am on Wednesday.

Delhi rains In Delhi-NCR, the weather is forecasted to be “generally cloudy” on Wednesday, with light to moderate rain and the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning today.