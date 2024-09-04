Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert as rains lash Delhi; heavy waterlogging in Gurgaon

  • The India Meteorological Department forecasts widespread rainfall across several regions, including Delhi NCR.  A yellow alert has been issued for the national capital.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published4 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Weather update: The IMD issues a yellow alert for Delhi.
Weather update: The IMD issues a yellow alert for Delhi.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital, including Gurgaon and Noida on Wednesday, September 4. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi.

The city reported a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.

According to the weather forecasting agency, Delhi NCR is also expected to experience rains and thunderstorms in the next few days.

 

Also Read | Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, flash flood risk in THESE states today

“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week,” the IMD said.

According to the 10-day weather forecast for the national capital, the city will continue to witness cloudy skies, rains and thunderstorms till September 14.

The rains on Wednesday caused heavy waterlogging in Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon. Previously, the Delhi Police asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully due to traffic congestion in several places caused by waterlogging and uprooting of trees after rainfall on September 2.

 

Also Read | Red alert issued in Gujarat; orange alert in MP and THESE states

According to Delhi’s regional weather forecasting agency, “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari (UP) and Dholpur (Rajasthan)".

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR, Jind, Adampur, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda.”

Also Read | Delhi receives heavy rain, roads waterlogged, traffic hit: Watch videos

Light showers are also expected in Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, MeerutKhekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau (UP) Bhadra, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, the regional weather forecasting agency said in a post on X.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWeather update: IMD issues yellow alert as rains lash Delhi; heavy waterlogging in Gurgaon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.00626.00
      Chennai
      73,210.00-160.00
      Delhi
      72,638.00-661.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.001,198.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue