Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital, including Gurgaon and Noida on Wednesday, September 4. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The city reported a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius. The humidity level was recorded at 85 per cent.

According to the weather forecasting agency, Delhi NCR is also expected to experience rains and thunderstorms in the next few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan; isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab & Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during the week," the IMD said.

According to the 10-day weather forecast for the national capital, the city will continue to witness cloudy skies, rains and thunderstorms till September 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rains on Wednesday caused heavy waterlogging in Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon. Previously, the Delhi Police asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully due to traffic congestion in several places caused by waterlogging and uprooting of trees after rainfall on September 2.

According to Delhi’s regional weather forecasting agency, “light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Gabhana, Jattari (UP) and Dholpur (Rajasthan)". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR, Jind, Adampur, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Khatauli, and Sakoti Tanda."

Light showers are also expected in Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, MeerutKhekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Debai, Narora, Atrauli, Badayun, Khair, Aligarh, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau (UP) Bhadra, Bhiwari, Jhunjunu, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours, the regional weather forecasting agency said in a post on X.