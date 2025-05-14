Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane; orange alert for several Maharashtra districts for May 15,16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange weather alerts across multiple districts of Maharashtra for May 15 and 16, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and scattered rainfall. As pre-monsoon conditions intensify, both coastal and interior parts of the state are expected to witness unstable weather, prompting the IMD to issue yellow and orange alerts in different regions.

Yellow alert in following districts: A yellow Alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, and other districts. This level of alert signals potentially hazardous weather and advises the public to remain watchful. According to the IMD, these areas may experience isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. The alert urges people to be cautious, especially while working in open areas or near conductive objects like poles or fencing.

Orange alert for interior Maharashtra An orange alert has been issued for Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, and Satara, where thunderstorm activity is likely to be more intense. These districts may face stronger gusts ranging from 50 to 60 kmph, lightning strikes, and moderate rainfall. The IMD warns that such conditions can lead to power outages, falling tree limbs, and minor structural damage. People in these regions have been advised to prepare for localised disruptions and avoid exposure during active storm periods.

Public advisory by IMD Farmers in particular have been urged to take protective steps as weather conditions could impact crops and livestock. With strong winds and unexpected rainfall on the horizon, the IMD has advised early harvesting of mature crops, relocating harvested produce to safe places, and securing young fruit plants and vegetable crops against lodging.

Stored grains should be moved to sheltered areas to prevent spoilage, and irrigation or chemical spraying should be avoided due to the likelihood of rainfall. Excess water drainage systems should be readied in fields to avoid waterlogging, and all livestock should be kept indoors during the storm.

