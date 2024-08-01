Hello User
Business News/ News / Weather update: IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, Kerala today; issues orange alert in Haryana, Punjab and 8 more states

Fareha Naaz

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has forecasted more showers in Delhi and Kerala today. A total of 11 states are on orange alert today. Check full weather forecast here.

Weather update: Delhi Police official helping a woman as they wade through a waterlogged road during rain near Old Rajinder Nagar area on Wednesday, July 31.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in Delhi and Kerala for Thursday and issued an orange alert warning in the national capital today. Other states on orange alert for heavy showers, include Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

The weather agency cautioned Delhi residents against slippery roads, low visibility, traffic disruptions, and localised waterlogging in low-lying areas due to heavy showers. Intermittent showers are likely in Delhi till August 5, according to the IMD. IMD's nowcast warning predicts thunderstorm in the national capital.

IMD predicted more rainfall in Kerala until August 4 after heavy downpours on early Tuesday wreaked havoc in Wayanad district claiming over 167 lives. The weather agency issued a yellow alert in most districts, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragode.

Here's a look at forecast and warnings across-

West and Central India

The meteorological department predicted “extremely heavy rainfall" in Maharashtra till August 3, in Madhya Pradesh on August 1 and 2, in Goa on August 2 and 3 and in Gujarat August 3.

Northwest India

The weather agency predicted “very heavy rainfall" in Uttarakhand till August 3;and in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh on August 1.

“Heavy rainfall" is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan till August 4, in Uttar Pradesh on August 2 and 3, in Punjab and Haryana on August 2, and in Rajasthan and Delhi on August 1.

South Peninsular India

IMD's press release states, “Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over… Coastal Karnataka on 01st & 02nd August and South Interior Karnataka" till August 2.

East and Northeast India

The weather bulletin notes, "Very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and Manipur, Mizoram" on August 1.

It further predicts “heavy rainfall" in Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until August 2.

