The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, predicting heavy rainfall following a dreadful dust storm that wreaked havoc in several parts of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has issued a yellow alert in the national capital, Delhi, for May 11 and May 12. Met department forecasted a generally cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for both days. The weather conditions would improve thereafter and are set to mainly clear till May 16 as per the extended range forecast. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 39 and 29 degrees Celsius today.

Also read: Delhi hit with sudden dust storm; IMD predicts rainfall. Considering other north-western states, the weather report highlighted that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is probable over Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh until May 13 and over Rajasthan until May 12. Additionally, hot and humid weather conditions are set to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat till May 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Weather forecast today: IMD predicts showers in Delhi; hailstorm alert in 2 states, heatwave in Rajasthan to abate “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam, another cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and a trough runs from east Assam to north Odisha in lower tropospheric levels," IMD's press release states which gives forecast warnings and predictions based on these atmospheric systems.

Further, IMD has predicted light to moderate showers in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura till May 16. The weather conditions will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds.

For West Bengal and Sikkim, IMD predicted light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Bengaluru rain: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy showers, thunderstorms; Check next week's weather forecast here Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are expected to receive rainfall tomorrow, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Additionally, torrential rains are set to impact Karnataka and Kerala on May 12 and 13, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 13, and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 12.

IMD issued hailstorm alert for Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department issued another hailstorm alert for Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand for May 12.

Orange alert has been issued for West Bengal today with expectations of heavy rainfall.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!