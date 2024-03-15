Weather update today: IMD predicts rainfall with thunderstorm in THESE states, heat wave in North Karnataka
Weather update today: Jammu and Kashmir to have mainly dry weather till March 20. Rain/snow likely between 22-24 March. Uttarakhand to have dry weather in all districts.
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty in several parts of Central India. In addition to this, heat wave conditions has been predicted in isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka on 15 March. The weather office in its bulletin also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next four days.
