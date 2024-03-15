Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty in several parts of Central India. In addition to this, heat wave conditions has been predicted in isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka on 15 March. The weather office in its bulletin also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next four days.

IMD snowfall predictions

In Jammu and Kashmir, The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather till March 20, as reported by PTI. However, between 22-24 March, fresh spells of rain/snow are likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Uttarakhand, the IMD has predicted dry weather in all districts of the state.

The weather department has predicted isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 15 and 16 March.

In North Eastern India, IMD bulletin has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during 14-20 March.

IMD Rainfall, Thunderstorm predictions

IMD has predicted rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph over Gangetic West Bengal during 14-19 March. In addition to this, isolated hailstorm has been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal on 16 March.

As per the weather office, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted over Jharkhand and Odisha during 14-20 March; over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 16-20 March.

The IMD has also predicted isolated hailstorm over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 17 and 18 March.

Isolated light rainfall has been predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 14th-20th March, IMD said.

Delhi weather update:

As per RWFC Delhi, mainly clear sky with strong surface winds has been predicted in the national capital today. From 16-20 March, the sky in Delhi will remain partly cloudy. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 12 and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively from 15-20 March.