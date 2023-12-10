Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 2-3 days.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala on 9th and 10th December while over Tamil Nadu on 9th December.

Cyclone Michaung which made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, brought heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives. On Saturday, a detailed review meeting was with all the 15 zones in Chennai City to examine solid waste management, sanitation, and public health after the havoc caused by the cyclone in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. So far, almost ₹1000 crore has been released in two instalments on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for aid to Chennai.

Amidst this, the IMD Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain at few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area till 15 December.

Apart from this, a fog alert has also been issued in over five states on December 10 and 11. As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11. Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, statement from the department stated.

IMD winter prediction

The weather department has predicted warmer winter this season. As per IMD forecast, winter months this year will witness a warmer winter season as temperatures are expected to stay above the normal range. Winter season renowned for its intense cold waves will witness below normal occurrence of cold waves this season. IMD forecasted below-normal cold waves over the north, northwest, central, east, and northeast parts of the country.

On Saturday, weather official in Kolkata said that winter is yet to arrive in the city and the chill in the air is due to the unseasonal rains that drenched the city earlier this week, news agency PTI has reported. A minimum temperature of below 15 degrees Celsius is considered winter in the city, official said. Moreover, the weather forecast has predicted snowfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts over the next 24 hours and foggy conditions in the plains.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar experienced its coldest night of the season with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, officials said as reported by PTI. The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 11 and has predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees. It also said that from December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

