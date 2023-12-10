Weather update: IMD predicts rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala till THIS date. Check full forecast here
Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 2-3 days.
