Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; orange alert for heavy rains in 7 states

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Tuesday, forecasting the likelihood of heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa.

Fareha Naaz
Published23 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
Weather update: Workers at the vegetables market in Navi Mumbai clear rotten vegetables on July 22 following heavy downpour. An orange alert has been declared by the IMD for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.
Weather update: Workers at the vegetables market in Navi Mumbai clear rotten vegetables on July 22 following heavy downpour. An orange alert has been declared by the IMD for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.(PTI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tuesday, July 23, predicting the possibility of heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. Meanwhile, an orange alert is in place for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

IMD's forecast for West, Central, East and South Peninsular India

The Meteorological Department has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra until July 24. Madhya Pradesh may witness very heavy rains till July 24, while Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat may witness similar weather conditions on July 25 and 26. Furthermore, IMD has forecast heavy wet spells for Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on July 23 and 24.

IMD's forecast for Northwest India

The weather agency hinted at the possibility of “very heavy rainfall” on July 23 in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana and in Rajasthan on July 23 and 24.

Moreover, heavy precipitation is likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till July 26.

Punjab and Haryana until July 24. The weather agency has also predicted heavy rains for Uttar Pradesh till July 26.

IMD's forecast for Northeast India

IMD's press release dated July 22 stated, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northeast India during next 5 days.”

The weather department predicted “heavy rainfall” in Assam and Meghalaya until July 27. IMD has forecast wet spells for the north-eastern belt until July 24 for three states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

Hot and humid weather

Hot and humid weather conditions will likely prevail over the north-western state of Rajasthan until tomorrow. Besides this, “above normal temperatures with high humidity are likely to prevail” in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi until July 24.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 07:43 AM IST
HomeNewsWeather update: IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa; orange alert for heavy rains in 7 states

