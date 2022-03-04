This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Weather update: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal
A well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Thursday morning packing wind speed of 40-50 kmph as it moved towards the north Tamil Nadu coast, the weather office said.
Weather prediction for the next three days:
4th March– Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at many places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at a few places likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
5th and 6th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
7th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thunder shower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated heavy falls very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Wind warning
4th and 5th March: Squally winds speed would gradually increase becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts.
6th March: Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely to prevail over West central & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
(iii) Sea condition: Sea condition will be rough to very rough over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 4 th – 6 th March.
Fishermen Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts till 6th March.
