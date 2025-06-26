Weather update: Monsoon keeps Delhi waiting, rains intensify in Kerala; Orange alert in Himachal from June 29

Despite India Meteorological Department (IMD) repeatedly issuing yellow alerts and predicting the monsoon's arrival over the past few days, the people of Delhi continue to wait as the forecasts have yet to materialise.

On the other side, the monsoon are intensifying in Kerala, and the Met Department has to issue a red alert three districts, reported PTI on Thursday. Several of its rivers are flowing above danger mark.

For Himachal Pradesh too, the IMD issued a yellow alert from 29 June onwards, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. As per the forecast, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla could experience significant rainfall during this period.

Here's a detailed prediction: IMD prediction for Delhi: In its Wednesday bulletin, the IMD stated that the monsoon was likely to cover Delhi within the next 24 hours. However, only very light to light rainfall occurred at a few places in the region on Thursday. The weather department said that cloudy conditions had prevailed over the city for the past three to four days. However, the IMD has forecast thunderstorm with rain for Friday.

The same pattern was observed over southwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan. The IMD predicts the pattern is likely to change over the next three to four days with the northward movement of the seasonal east-west trough.

In 2024, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 28, and in 2023, it reached on June 25. The southwest monsoon usually reaches the city around June 30.

Situation in Kerala: The monsoon rains have intensified in Kerala's low-lying parts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts, and the IMD issued a red alert in three districts, reported PTI on Thursday.

Apart from this, the Meteorological Department also issued an orange alert in seven other districts of the state, predicting heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Also, the state irrigation department issued alerts in respect of various rivers which had dangerously high water levels due to the rains. The Muvattupuzha river in Ernakulam district, Bharathapuzha, which flows through Thrissur and Malappuram, Achankovil and Pamba rivers in Pathanamthitta, Manimala in Kottayam, Thodupuzha river in Idukki and Kabani in Wayanad, among others, are flowing above danger levels.

The flooding of low-lying areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts due to the rise in water levels of rivers and heavy rains has displaced hundreds of people who were shifted to relief camps.

In a latest development, the continuous rains in Wayanad district's Mundakkai-Chooralmala region has resulted in the Chooralmala River being in strong spate, with muddy water flowing forcefully and eroding the banks near the Bailey bridge.

On Friday, the Wayanad district administration is all set to raise the spillway shutter of the Banasura Sagar dam and release 50 cubic meters of water per second in phases into the Karamanthodu river, a tributary of Kabani. It warned people living along the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to be alert.

Orange alert issued in Himachal Pradesh: The IMD issued an orange alert for the state, with warnings of potential flash floods, rising river levels, and landslides in several districts.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, a Senior Scientist at the IMD's Shimla Centre, said that the state has experienced widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours, with some areas recording intense precipitation.

"Almost all regions in Himachal Pradesh received rainfall during the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was recorded in Palampur at 76 mm, followed by Banjar at 75 mm. Moderate rainfall of around 55 mm was recorded in Sirmaur. People should stay away from rivers and streams; landslide risk remains high," Sharma said.

The spell of heavy rain will resume on June 29. We have issued an orange alert for five districts, Una, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur for heavy to very heavy rainfall," he added.

He added that temporary weather relief is expected on June 28, but intense rains are forecasted to return on June 29 and 30. As per the forecast, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla could experience significant rainfall during this period.

The IMD has issued a public advisory, particularly for residents and tourists in vulnerable areas, to avoid rivers, streams, and steep slopes, citing a high probability of landslides during intense rainfall spells.