Weather update: North India braces for heatwave; thunderstorms, rain in east and south, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather bulletin forecasting a mix of rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and heatwave conditions across various regions of the country over the coming week.

In the Northeast, light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue in most places over the next seven days. Heavy showers are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from June 9 to 12 , and in Tripura on June 6 and 7. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also see heavy rain from June 9 to 11.

In East and Central India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness ongoing light to moderate rainfall. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) are likely in Madhya Pradesh (6th–7th), Odisha, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh (6th–10th), as well as in Bihar and Jharkhand from June 10 to 12.

Northwest India may see isolated rain over East Rajasthan (6th–8th), Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (11th–12th). Dust-raising winds (30–40 km/h) are also expected over West Rajasthan from June 8th to 10th.

In South India, light to moderate rainfall is predicted for parts of Kerala, Mahe and coastal Karnataka. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 km/h) may affect Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka June 6 to 10.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely in West Rajasthan (8th–10th), and parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (9th–10th). Hot and humid weather will also persist in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



Delhi-NCR to Sizzle as Temperatures Near 44°C Next Week Despite a rainy start to June, temperatures in Delhi-NCR are set to rise sharply over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). No rain is expected in the region for at least the next six days.

The IMD has forecast clear skies and dry westerly winds, which are likely to push temperatures up. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 39°C and 41°C on Saturday, and 40°C to 42°C on Sunday. By Monday, it may reach around 43°C, and could touch 44°C on Tuesday.

Although the monsoon has been advancing faster than usual this year, officials say there is currently a “break” in its progress. Rain may return around June 11 or 12. Until then, the mercury is expected to keep climbing.

