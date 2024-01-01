The India Meteorological Department predicted dense to very dense fog over many several North Indian states till 2 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per IMD, dense to very dense fog likely to continue over many parts of plains of Northwest and adjoining Central India and likely to further extend to East India till 2 January and gradually decrease thereafter.

In addition to this, the weather department has also predicted cold to severe cold day conditions to continue over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan till 2 January.

Speaking of rain fall predictions, IMD has predicted light to moderate rains at some places over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep from 31st December-4 January.

Also Read: Delhi: Dense fog grips national capital; 21 trains running late. Check full list here Fog alert by IMD - IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog conditions to prevail in many parts over Punjab during 31st December-2nd January morning

- Apart from this, dense to very dense fog conditions has also been predicted over Haryana, Chandigarh and and Uttar Pradesh during 31st December-2nd January.

- The weather department has also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Rajasthan and Uttarakhand during 31st December 2023-2nd January 2024 morning and dense fog in isolated pockets.

- Dense Fog conditions has also been predicted in isolated pockets for few hours in early morning/morning hours over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 1st January; over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram an Tripura during 31st December-2nd January.

- The weather agency has also predicted cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab during 2nd January-4th January; over Haryana from 1st-4th January; over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during 31st December-1st January.

Rain forecast: - IMD has also predicted light isolated rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 2nd-4th January.

-Light to moderate have also been predicted in southern India. As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall very likely over south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala and Lakshadweep from 31st December-4th January with isolated heavy rainfall over Lakshadweep on 2nd January.

-Rains have also been predicted in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh during 2nd-4th January.

