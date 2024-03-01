Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand today i.e. on 1 March.

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rain, and snow is likely in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on 1st and 2nd March. The authorities in Kashmir have also extended the winter vacation for valley schools by four days given the forecast of inclement weather. The schools, which were scheduled to reopen after a three-month winter vacation on March 1, would now resume on Monday.

In Himachal Pradesh, the weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall, and snowfall today and heavy to very heavy rainfall, and snowfall tomorrow.

In Uttarakhand, IMD has isolated heavy rainfall, snow and fall on 1st and 2nd March. As per the weather department, light to moderate rain, thunderstorm, and snow are likely at most places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts and many remaining hilly districts of the state. It also added that snowfall with a height of 3000 meters and above in Uttarakhand.

In North East India, scattered light, moderate rainfall, snowfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh during the next six days and isolated heavy rainfall, snowfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 4th March.

IMD rainfall alert

The weather office has issued an isolated heavy rainfall warning over Punjab tomorrow i.e. on 2nd March.

In addition to this, scattered to fairly widespread light, moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) has been predicted over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and scattered light/moderate rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 1st and 2nd March.

As per IMD, isolated light, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning has been predicted over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada from 29th February-2nd March; over Vidarbha on 1st and 2nd March and over Chhattisgarh during 2nd-5th March 2024. The weather office has also predicted an isolated hailstorm over Madhya Maharashtra today and over Marathawada on 1st and 2nd March; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 2nd March.

In North East India, isolated light, moderate rainfall has been predicted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 3rd-6th March.

IMD has also issued hailstorm activity at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab today and tomorrow while over West Rajasthan on 1st March and over Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh on 2nd March.

Delhi Weather update:

The regional weather forecast, RWFC Delhi has predicted very light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds of 25-35 kmph speed towards night. at 6.30 am, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 168 which is in the moderate category.