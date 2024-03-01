Weather update: Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in THESE states; light rain in Delhi today. IMD forecast here
Weather update: IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall snowfall over Western Himalayan region. The weather office has also predicted very light rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds in the national capital today.
Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand today i.e. on 1 March.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. As per CPCB data, the national capital recorded the best February air quality in nine years, with the air quality index remaining below 200 on most days. The city recorded an average AQI of 293 in February 2016, 267 in 2017, 235 in 2018, 242 in 2019, 240 in 2020, 281 in 2021, 225 in 2022, 237 in 2023 and 223 in 2024.
Hot days in Kerala
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on 29 February has forecast that Kerala will continue to experience hot days for another two days, with the situation expected to improve slightly thereafter, news agency PTI has reported. The southern state, which has been experiencing intense heat for the last one week, can expect some relief by the second week of March when thundershowers are likely and then the temperatures will drop drastically, IMD director K Santhosh told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
