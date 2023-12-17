comScore
Weather update: Orange alert issued in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today. Check IMD forecast here

Intense rainfall activity predicted in south Peninsular India till 18th December with heavy rains expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep.

IMD has projected heavy rainfall over the Southeast Peninsular (ANI Pic Service)Premium
IMD has projected heavy rainfall over the Southeast Peninsular (ANI Pic Service)

Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall activity over extreme south Peninsular India till 18 December. As per IMD, heavy rains have been predicted in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep during the next two days. Tamil Nadu where families are still reeling from the aftermath of cyclone Michaung are set to see another spell of heavy rains.

As per IMD, isolated heavy rains have been predicted over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala during 16th-18th December and over Lakshadweep on 17th and 18th December.

Moreover, isolated very heavy rains has also been predicted over south Tamil Nadu on 16th & 17th December and over south Kerala on 17th December.

Today, as per IMD Chennai, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu while heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

On 18 December, the weather department has predicted heavy rain at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram districts. After which, from 19-22 December, light to moderate rain at a few places over South Tamil Nadu, at one or two places over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal has been predicted.

In Kerala, for today, the weather department has issued an orange alert in four districts predicting isolated very heavy rains. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts were placed under the Orange Alert, IMD said. As per IMD Kerala, Thunderstorm warning accompanied with heavy rains will hit Kerala on 18 December as well.

The weather office has also forecast isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-BaltistanMuzaffarabad on 16th and 17th December.

Speaking of fog, Delhi woke up to foggy conditions on Sunday morning following a slight drop in minimum temperature. The temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am.

IMD has also predicted dense fog in isolated pockets over north Punjab and north Haryana during morning hours of next four days and over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on 17th & 18th December, 2023.

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 12:13 PM IST
