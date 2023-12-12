Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Lakshadweep today. As per the IMD Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places has been predicted over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry and Karaikal area till 17 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another update, IMD Kerala has predicted that rain or thundershower to occur at a few places in Kerala and Lakshadweep till 17 December. The weather department further added that partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers with minimum temperature most likely to be around 25°C in Thiruvananthapuram city and its neighbourhood till today morning.

According to the met department, hailstorms are also predicted in isolated areas over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12 while in Arunachal Pradesh on 13 December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On fog warning, the IMD has predicted dense fog during morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab on 12th and 13th December and over the North Eastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 12th -14th December.

Speaking of the winter season, the weather department had predicted warmer winters . Winter months, from December 2023 to February 2024, will witness above-normal minimum and maximum temperatures over most parts of India. However, over the central and northwest regions of the country normal to below-normal maximum temperatures were forecasted by IMD. IMD forecasted below-normal cold waves over the north, northwest, central, east, and northeast parts of the country.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season so far as Kashmir continued to reel under cold wave-like conditions even as the mercury stayed several degrees below the freezing point across the valley last night, officials told news agency PTI on Monday. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius -- down from the previous night’s minus 4.4 degrees Celsius. The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 16 and has predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.