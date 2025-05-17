Weather forecast: Rain predicted in many states, heatwave warnings for 3

The India Metrological Department in its forecast have issued rainfall and thunderstorm warning across several regions of the country, but a 'heat wave' weather like conditions for Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. By Saturday, heatwave conditions will be confined to certain areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, spreading to parts of Madhya Pradesh by Sunday. The national capital is also likely to receive 'thunderstorm with rain' today.

'Rain, Thunderstorms' alert for these regions Over the next few days, several states across India will experience widespread rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. These include parts of Northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura), South India (Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Lakshadweep), Western India (Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada), Central and Eastern India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar), and parts of the Northwest and Northern states (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi).



Wind speeds may reach up to 70 kmph in some areas, and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely, especially between May 16–22.

‘Heatwave Alert’ While some areas receive heavy rain, others are bracing for extreme heat. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan are likely to experience heatwave conditions on May 17. Odisha, West Bengal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will face hot and humid weather till May 18. Caution is advised as temperatures rise significantly in these regions.



Delhi Weather Delhi residents continued to enjoy pleasant mornings with cool breezes, but the afternoon heat remained intense. A day after a dust storm swept through the city, several parts of the capital experienced light rain on Friday, along with strong winds and overcast skies.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for today includes partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.



A good monsoon will be great for India. Here's why