Weather update: Rain, snow alert issued over Western Himalayan Region till 14 March. Check IMD forecast here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region from 11th to 14th March. The weather office has also predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains on 12th to 14th March. The weather office has also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala during next 2 days.