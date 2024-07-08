Weather update: Schools shut in Goa on IMD red alert for rains; orange alert in Karnataka, 10 other states

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Goa today. Orange alert for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra and Karnataka for heavy showers on July 8.

Fareha Naaz
First Published8 Jul 2024, 07:15 AM IST
Weather update: The weather department forecasted 'heavy rainfall' in Bihar and Odisha on July 8.
Weather update: The weather department forecasted ’heavy rainfall’ in Bihar and Odisha on July 8.

The India Meteorological Department of India (IMD) issued a red alert for Goa today, predicting the possibility of extremely heavy showers during the day. In view of the heavy rainfall warning in the state, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared a holiday for all schools from pre-primary to Class 12.

An orange alert has been issued for West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Maharashtra, and Karnataka for heavy showers today, July 8.

The IMD forecast the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense to very intense precipitation on July 8/9 in the hills and plains of Uttarakhand. The weather bulletin states, "Heavy rains have also been predicted in the Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, and Champawat districts for July 10," reported ANI.

Over Northwest and Central India, IMD forecast "widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning. The states, which will witness such weather conditions until July 12, include Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather department forecast “heavy rainfall” in Bihar and Odisha on July 8, in Arunachal Pradesh on July 11, and in Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and July 11. Heavy showers have also been predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until July 11.

The weather bulletin dated July 7 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa & Madhya Maharashtra during July 9-July11; Gujarat Region on July 9; Kerala & Mahe… July 8; Telangana on July 8/9; Coastal Karnataka on July 9; North Interior Karnataka till July 10; South Interior Karnataka July 8/10.”

It adds, “Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over …Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on .. July 8; Konkan & Goa on July 8; Coastal Karnataka during …July 8/10/11.”

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
