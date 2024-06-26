Weather update: Sikkim and West Bengal on red alert, Delhi on yellow for heavy showers today; Check IMD’s forecast here

Heavy showers are expected in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. An orange alert has been issued for all these states and the UT.

Fareha Naaz
First Published07:02 AM IST
Weather update: IMD issued red alert warning for Sikkim and West Bengal today as extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting the possibility of heavy rainfall in the national capital, Delhi, until July 1.

The weather forecast for today includes generally cloudy sky with very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 25-35 km/h. Similar conditions are expected to prevail over the next few days.

Today's forecast anticipates heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, prompting the issuance of an orange alert, the second-highest warning for significant precipitation. Concurrently, the IMD declared a red alert for Sikkim and West Bengal, signalling expectations of exceptionally intense rainfall in these areas.

The IMD statement on June 25 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch d till June 27; Gujarat Region during and coastal Karnataka till June 29th; Tamil Nadu till June 27; North Interior Karnataka on June 27; Telangana on June 27 and June 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-June 28.”

The IMD forecast Isolated heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and June 28, in Vidarbha region on June 2 and June 28, in East Madhya Pradesh till June 29 and over Chhattisgarh from June 26-June 29.”

As per the weather bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely in Goa until June 30, in Karnataka and Kerala until tomorrow, and in Tamil Nadu on June 26.

In addition to this, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy showers for the north-eastern states. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness such weather conditions till June 29.

The weather department also forecast heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana till June 29; for Jharkhand today, June 28 and 29; for Punjab on June 29; and for Uttarakhand on June 28 and June 29.

Heatwave

The Jammu region will experience heat waves until June 27. Punjab and Rajasthan may also experience heat waves today.

