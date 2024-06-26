Weather update: Sikkim and West Bengal on red alert, Delhi on yellow for heavy showers today; Check IMD’s forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert predicting the possibility of heavy rainfall in the national capital, Delhi, until July 1.

The weather forecast for today includes generally cloudy sky with very light rain or thunderstorms, accompanied by gusty winds at speeds of 25-35 km/h. Similar conditions are expected to prevail over the next few days.

उप-हिमालय पश्चिम बंगाल एवं सिक्किम में 25 और 26 जून, 2024 को अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) से अत्यंत भारी वर्षा (>204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/Is7QssIeAL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 25, 2024

Today's forecast anticipates heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, prompting the issuance of an orange alert, the second-highest warning for significant precipitation. Concurrently, the IMD declared a red alert for Sikkim and West Bengal, signalling expectations of exceptionally intense rainfall in these areas.

The IMD statement on June 25 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Saurashtra & Kutch d till June 27; Gujarat Region during and coastal Karnataka till June 29th; Tamil Nadu till June 27; North Interior Karnataka on June 27; Telangana on June 27 and June 28 and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-June 28.”

The IMD forecast Isolated heavy rainfall in West Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and June 28, in Vidarbha region on June 2 and June 28, in East Madhya Pradesh till June 29 and over Chhattisgarh from June 26-June 29.”

Advance of Southwest Monsoon:



The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat State and Madhya Pradesh and some parts of southeast Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/PLTJtDgk87 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 25, 2024

As per the weather bulletin, very heavy rainfall is likely in Goa until June 30, in Karnataka and Kerala until tomorrow, and in Tamil Nadu on June 26.

In addition to this, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy showers for the north-eastern states. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may witness such weather conditions till June 29.

Also Read | Delhi may witness light rainfall today, IMD red alert in Kerala and Karnataka

The weather department also forecast heavy rainfall for Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana till June 29; for Jharkhand today, June 28 and 29; for Punjab on June 29; and for Uttarakhand on June 28 and June 29.