Weather update: Snow and rain alert issued in J-K, Himachal Pradesh, THESE states till 7 March. Check IMD forecast here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued rainfall and snowfall alert in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 7 March. Apart from this, the weather department has predicted dry weather over most parts of the country during next four days. The IMD in its daily weather bulletin also said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during two days.