The India Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued rainfall and snowfall alert in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till 7 March. Apart from this, the weather department has predicted dry weather over most parts of the country during next four days. The IMD in its daily weather bulletin also said that hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu and Kerala during two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: La Nina to pave way for good monsoon in India this year? IMD says… IMD snowfall alert As per IMD, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall likely has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall or snowfall likely over Uttarakhand during 5th–7th March.

In Uttarakhand, IMD has predicted very light to light rain, snow likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In North East India, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during next six days.

Also Read: Heavy rain, snowfall kill 39, injure over 30 in Afghanistan IMD rainfall alert In Himachal Pradesh, the MeT office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said as reported by PTI.

As per IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels, due to which isolated rainfall is likely over Odisha during 5th-8th March and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 7th-9th March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mumbai rain: Temperature dips trigger cold breezes across city following rainfall; Check IMD forecast here Delhi weather update In the national capital, the IMD forecasts partly cloudy skies in Delhi for today, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 25°C and 11°C, respectively. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category today at 7 am with AQI at 117, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!