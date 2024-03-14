Weather today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has predicted snowfall, rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorm warnings in several parts of the country till 19 March. The weather department has also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next four days.

IMD snowfall alert:

In Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological office has predicted rain, snow and thunderstorms at isolated places in mid and higher hills on March 14 and dry weather after that.

In Uttarakhand, very light to light rain/snow has been predicted at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Rudraprayag districts of Uttarakhand. On the other hand, the IMD has predicted dry weather in the remaining districts of the state. In addition to this, a yellow alert for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is also likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Rudraprayag districts of the state.

The weather department has also predicted isolated light rainfall/snowfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 13th-16th March.

In the Northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall/snowfall during 13th–19th March.

IMD rainfall alert

The weather department has also predicted light rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha from 13th-19th; and over Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh from 16th-19th March.

As per IMD, isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on the 13th, 14th & 16th and over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on the 16th and 17th March.

The weather department has also predicted isolated light rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya from 13th–19th March and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from 13th-17th March.

Delhi weather update:

As per RWFC Delhi, no rain is expected for the next six days, however, the sky will be partly cloudy. During the next six days, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle at around 14 and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.