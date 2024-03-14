Weather update: IMD issues snow, rain alert in THESE states; yellow alert for thunderstorm in Uttarakhand. Forecast here
Weather today: IMD forecasts rain, snow, and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh on March 14, with dry weather thereafter. Uttarakhand to experience light rain/snow in some districts. Yellow alert for thunderstorms in certain Uttarakhand districts.
Weather today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin has predicted snowfall, rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorm warnings in several parts of the country till 19 March. The weather department has also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Kerala, Mahe, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next four days.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital settled in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 189 at 6.30 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!