IMD has issued several rainfall and snowfall warnings in several parts of the Northern and Northeastern states till 27 February.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall/snowfall in several parts of the Northern and North Eastern states till 27 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department stated that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 24 February night and under its influence scattered to light to moderate rainfall, snowfall has been predicted over Western Himalayan Region during 24-27 February.

Also Read: Russian skier dead, several missing after avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg Snowfall alerts In Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office has predicted rain and snow in higher hills from February 24 to 28 and rains in isolated places in low and middle hills on February 26 and 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the North East India, isolated heavy rainfall, snowfall has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on 22 and 23 February.

In Addition to this, IMD has also stated that light to moderate rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, lightning has been predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 22nd & 23rd February.

Also Read: Dubai flooded, hailstorm causes havoc in Abu Dhabi as heavy rainfall hits UAE ahead of PM Modi's visit Rainfall alerts The weather department has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over the region on 24 and 25 February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall very likely over Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha during many days of the week," it said.

Cold Wave and fog alerts The IMD said that the minimum temperatures are above normal by 2-4°C over many parts of east & northeast India and Gujarat and some parts of south Peninsular India. It also predicted that no cold wave conditions over any part of the country during next one week. Also, there is no dense fog and cold day conditions over any part of the country during next one week.

Delhi weather update The RWFC Delhi has predicted clear skies for the national capital today with minimum temperature will 9 degrees Celsius while maximum will be 27 degrees celsius. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!