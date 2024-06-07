Weather update today: Heatwave alert in UP, MP, Jharkhand; IMD warns of hailstorm in Rajasthan, rainfall in THESE states
Weather update today: IMD forecasted heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 10; in Kerala until June 9; in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on June 7
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim till June 10; in Kerala until June 9; in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on June 7; in Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and 10; in Telangana on June 10; in Arunachal Pradesh from June 8 to 10; and in Nagaland on June 10.