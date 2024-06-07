Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted the possibility of heavy rainfall in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim till June 10; in Kerala until June 9; in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on June 7; in Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and 10; in Telangana on June 10; in Arunachal Pradesh from June 8 to 10; and in Nagaland on June 10.

Hailstorm alert

IMD forecasted the possibility of hailstorms and squally winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph speeds in Rajasthan on June 7.

Heatwave

As per IMD's forecast, heatwave conditions are likely over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand on June 7.

In Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, heatwave conditions have been forecasted until June 10; and in Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Odisha From June 8 to June 10.

The weather agency forecasted severe heatwave conditions in Uttar Pradesh from June 8 to June 10.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions are likely over isolated Odisha and Bihar on June 7; and in West Bengal till June 10.

Southwest monsoon

As per latest updates on Southwest Monsoon, it has already set in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, over the next 2-3 days Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance further in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The Meteorological department in its weather bulletin forecasted thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 11.

The press release dated June 6 stated, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 06th-10th; Arunachal Pradesh during 08th-10th; Nagaland on 10th June, 2024."

It adds, "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka during next 5 days; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 06th-08th June.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Sikkim till June 10, in Kerala till June 9; in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on June 7; in Andhra Pradesh on June 9 and 10; in Telangana on June 10; in Arunachal Pradesh from June 8 to 10; and in Nagaland on June 10.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!