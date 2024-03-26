Weather update today: IMD issues alert for heavy rain in THESE states; snow in J-K, Himachal, Uttarakhand this week
Weather update today: IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in North Eastern India, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. Gangetic West Bengal to experience light rainfall with thunderstorms today.
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin predicted heavy rainfall in the northeastern region of the country. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. In addition to this, the weather department has stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during till 29 March.