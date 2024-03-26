Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin predicted heavy rainfall in the northeastern region of the country. As per IMD, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on 25th and 26th March. In addition to this, the weather department has stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during till 29 March.

IMD rainfall prediction

In the North Eastern India, IMD has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 25th and 26th March.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal today.

Light rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Punjab and Haryana on 28th and 29th March; East Rajasthan on 28th March and West Uttar Pradesh on 29th March.

IMD snowfall prediction

In the daily weather bulletin, IMD has also forecasted isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh on 26 March.

The weather department has also stated that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad during 27th-29th March while in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th March. The weather office has also predicted hailstorm over Himachal Pradesh on 28th and 29th March.

Delhi weather update:

RWFC Delhi has predicted cloudy sky in the national capital today. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius and 17 degree Celsius respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 121 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

