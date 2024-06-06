The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in several parts of the country until June 9, with an orange alert also issued for heavy rains in Goa, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Assam, and Meghalaya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD heatwave prediction The weather department predicted heatwave conditions likely in a few parts of Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand on June 8 and 9.

Also Read: Mumbai weather update: Residents find respite from heat as 1st pre-monsoon shower hits city Today, IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

In Uttar Pradesh, IMD said that heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets on June 6, and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will occur in some parts from June 7 to 9.

Yesterday, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh recorded 46 degrees Celsius, followed by MP's Rewa at 45.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak in Haryana at 45.3 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Palam at 44.4 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar in Rajasthan at 44.4 degrees Celsius, and Punjab's Ludhiana at 43.1 degrees Celsius, as per IMD data.

Also Read: Very heavy rains lash Karnataka, Chennai and Himachal, causes waterlogging in Assam | Watch IMD rainfall prediction As per RMC Mumbai, a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain has been predicted in the city and suburbs, with maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively

As per RWFC Delhi, a partly cloudy sky, a duststorm accompanied by thunderstorms, very light rain, and strong surface winds have been predicted for the national capital today.

In Karnataka, the MeT department has predicted light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Bagalkote, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

Also Read: Monsoon update: Bengaluru breaks 133-year record for single day rainfall in June IMD has also issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Konkan and Goa on June 8 and 9, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka on June 9; Assam and Meghalaya on June 7 and 8.

The weather office has also predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh during the next four days.

Also Read: Monsoon Tracker: Is Maharashtra headed for a dry monsoon? IMD says 'because of Cyclone Remal...' It also predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 2-3 days.

"Very light to light rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi during June 5 and 7; Uttar Pradesh on June 6 and Rajasthan during June 5 and 8.

