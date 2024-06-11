Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

The IMD has issued a warning for heatwave conditions in certain areas of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan for the coming two days.

Fareha Naaz
First Published06:48 AM IST
Weather update today: IMD issued orange alert for heavy showers in Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday, June 10.
Weather update today: IMD issued orange alert for heavy showers in Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday, June 10.(PTI)

Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for heavy showers in Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday, June 10.

  • The weather report states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days.”
  • IMD predicted wet spells with heavy rainfall in West Bengal. Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh until June 14; for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 13 and 14.
  • The weather report further notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep; isolated light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 4-5 days.”
  • These weather conditions are set to bring heavy rainfall in Telangana, Goa and Maharashtra today; in Kerala until tomorrow; in Karnataka until June 13; and in Andhra Pradesh on June 11 and 13.
  • The weather department predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by moderate rainfall and lightning in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha during over the next three days and in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh until June 15.
  •  The north-western states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can expect strong surface wind until June 14.

Heatwave alert

IMD warned of heatwave conditions in some pockets of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan over the next two days.

The weather bulletin adds, “Heat wave conditions very likely at many parts of Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-13th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets during 10th - 12th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Bihar during 10th-12th and isolated heat wave on 13th & 14th; Heat wave conditions at isolated to some parts of Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts during 11th - 14th June, 2024.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsWeather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

180.20
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
1.25 (0.7%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.10
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
7.55 (4.82%)

Bharat Electronics

283.35
10:25 AM | 10 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.09%)

GAIL India

208.05
10:28 AM | 10 JUN 2024
-4.55 (-2.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

168.10
10:29 AM | 10 JUN 2024
13.6 (8.8%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

659.50
10:14 AM | 10 JUN 2024
53.09 (8.75%)

The New India Assurance Company

238.80
09:59 AM | 10 JUN 2024
17.75 (8.03%)

Happiest Minds Technologies

908.05
10:15 AM | 10 JUN 2024
67.25 (8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,998.000.00
    Chennai
    74,214.000.00
    Delhi
    73,567.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,214.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumFor youGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue