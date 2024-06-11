Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for heavy showers in Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday, June 10.
North Interior Karnataka is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 10th & 11th June, 2024.
उप-हिमालय पश्चिम बंगाल एवं सिक्किम में 11-14 जून 2024 के दौरान भारी वर्षा (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है। pic.twitter.com/7oX3ktQihT— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2024
असम एवं मेघालय में 11-14 जून 2024 के दौरान भारी वर्षा (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2024
Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 11th-14th June, 2024
कोंकण एवं गोवा में 10 एवं 11 जून को भारी वर्षा (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की बहुत संभावना है।— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2024
Konkan & Goa is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 10th & 11th June, 2024.
केरल एवं माहे में 11 और 12 जून 2024 को भारी वर्षा (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की बहुत संभावना है।— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2024
Kerala & Mahe is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 11th & 12th June, 2024.
अरुणाचल प्रदेश में 13 एवं 14 जून को भारी वर्षा (64.5-115.5 मिलीमीटर) से लेकर बहुत भारी वर्षा (115.5-204.4 मिलीमीटर) होने की संभावना है।— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2024
Arunachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 13th & 14th June, 2024.
IMD warned of heatwave conditions in some pockets of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan over the next two days.
The weather bulletin adds, “Heat wave conditions very likely at many parts of Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-13th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets during 10th - 12th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Bihar during 10th-12th and isolated heat wave on 13th & 14th; Heat wave conditions at isolated to some parts of Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts during 11th - 14th June, 2024.”
Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on 11th June, 2024.
Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in few parts of Uttar Pradesh and heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand on 14th June, 2024.