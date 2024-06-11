Weather update today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy showers in 7 states, heatwave warning in 10 states

IMD warned of heatwave conditions in some pockets of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan over the next two days.

The weather bulletin adds, “Heat wave conditions very likely at many parts of Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-13th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets during 10th - 12th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Bihar during 10th-12th and isolated heat wave on 13th & 14th; Heat wave conditions at isolated to some parts of Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts during 11th - 14th June, 2024.”