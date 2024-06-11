The IMD has issued a warning for heatwave conditions in certain areas of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand, and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan for the coming two days.

Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert for heavy showers in Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, Kerala, West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday, June 10.

The weather report states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 7 days."

IMD predicted wet spells with heavy rainfall in West Bengal. Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh until June 14; for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 13 and 14.

The weather report further notes, “Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep; isolated light to moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 4-5 days."

These weather conditions are set to bring heavy rainfall in Telangana, Goa and Maharashtra today; in Kerala until tomorrow; in Karnataka until June 13; and in Andhra Pradesh on June 11 and 13.

The weather department predicted thunderstorms, accompanied by moderate rainfall and lightning in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha during over the next three days and in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh until June 15.

The north-western states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can expect strong surface wind until June 14.

Heatwave alert IMD warned of heatwave conditions in some pockets of Jammu Division, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jharkhand and Odisha until June 15; in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over the next three days; in Uttarakhand until June 14; and in Rajasthan over the next two days.

The weather bulletin adds, “Heat wave conditions very likely at many parts of Gangetic West Bengal during 10th-13th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets during 10th - 12th; heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts of Bihar during 10th-12th and isolated heat wave on 13th & 14th; Heat wave conditions at isolated to some parts of Uttar Pradesh during 10th-14th with heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in some parts during 11th - 14th June, 2024."

