Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand; 15 states on yellow alert

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand; 15 states on yellow alert

Fareha Naaz

  • IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, with a yellow alert for several other states. Check full weather forecast here.

Weather update: Several states, including Gujarat, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, are reeling under massive devastation due to flood-like situation following heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, warning against heavy downpours on Friday, September 6. Meanwhile a yellow alert is in place for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi predicted generally cloudy sky with light rainfall and thunderstorms during the day. A yellow alert is in place in the National Capital today. Wet spells will most likely continue till September 9. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will hover around 24 degrees Celsius on Friday.

In the financial capital, Mumbai, wet spells are likely to continue till September 11. "Moderate rain" is expected today while the maximum and minimum temperature will most likely settle anywhere around 30 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD's forecast and warnings for West and Central India

The Meteorological Department's latest press release states, “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over West India & Chhattisgarh; Scattered to Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Central India" until September 12.

IMD's forecast and warnings for South Peninsular India

The weather bulletin dated September 5 states, “Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala & Mahe during 08th -11th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 06th -08th." In Telangana heavy precipitation is likely until September 8 and in Karnataka until September 9.

IMD's forecast and warnings for East and Northeast India

The weather agency forecasted “very heavy rainfall" in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 11, in Assam and Meghalaya on September 7, in Odisha on over the next two days.

IMD's forecast and warnings for Northwest India

IMD forecasted “isolated very heavy rainfall" in Uttarakhand on September 6 and in Rajasthan until September 7. Furthermore, there is possibility of “heavy rainfall" in Uttar Pradesh on September 6, in Rajasthan until September 9 and in Uttarakhand until September 7.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.