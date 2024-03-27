Weather update today: IMD predicts rain in THESE states; hailstorm likely in J-K. Check full forecast
Weather update today: IMD has stated that hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe till 30th March.
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin predicted a fresh spell of intense rainfall, thunderstorm over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from 30th March. The weather department has also predicted rainfall/snowfall over many parts of the Northern region till 30 March. Speaking of the hot and humid weather, IMD has predicted that it is very likely to prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe till 30th March.