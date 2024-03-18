Weather update today: IMD predicts rain in Karnataka and THESE states. Check full forecast
IMD forecasts scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar till 21 March. Isolated hailstorm expected in several areas during the same period.
Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over East, Central and adjoining Peninsular India till 20 March. The weather is also set to change in the Western Himalayan region, as IMD said that a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 18th March and another from the night of 20 March, due to which isolated scattered light to rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 18 March and again during 20-23 March and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 18th, 19th March and again during 21st-23rd March.