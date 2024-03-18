Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over East, Central and adjoining Peninsular India till 20 March. The weather is also set to change in the Western Himalayan region, as IMD said that a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 18th March and another from the night of 20 March, due to which isolated scattered light to rainfall/snowfall has been predicted over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 18 March and again during 20-23 March and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 18th, 19th March and again during 21st-23rd March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD rainfall prediction As per IMD, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal during 17th–21st March with possibility of hailstorm & squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) on 19th March.

The weather department also said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted over Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh & East Madhya Pradesh during 17th-20th March, Bihar during 19th-21st March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, isolated hailstorm is also very likely over Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during 17th-19th March and Jharkhand and Odisha on 19th March, IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

As per the weather office, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted over Odisha on 19 and 20 March and Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand on 19 March.

In the North East India, the weather department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 18th-23rd March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning has also been predicted over Telangana during 17th-21st March with possibility of hailstorm on 17 March and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during 18th-21st March. On 20 March, IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over these sub-divisions.

As per IMD, isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Marathwada on 17th and 19th March and North Interior Karnataka on 17th March.

Karnataka weather update IMD has predicted light rain likely to occur at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka. Dry weather likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Speaking of the temperatures, IMD said that maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at isolated places over Interior Karnataka namely Bagalkote, Koppal, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Mysuru districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!