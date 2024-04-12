Active Stocks
Weather update today: Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in THESE states. Check IMD forecast
Weather update today: Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in THESE states. Check IMD forecast

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Weather update today: The weather department has predicted heatwave in Odisha on 15th April and said that hot and humid weather expected in multiple states.

Weather update today: IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall. (Image for representation)Premium
Weather update today: IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall. (Image for representation)

Weather update: An orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy snowfall and rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. The IMD predicts that on April 13 and 14, J-K, Ladakh will likely see isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall (64.5-115.5mm) and that on April 14, Himachal Pradesh will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall (64.5-115.5mm). In relation to heatwaves, on April 15, the weather office forecasted heatwave conditions over Odisha. Additionally, it stated that Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are likely to have hot and humid weather.

IMD rainfall prediction

In addition this, the weather department has also predicted light to moderate rains over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathawada, Madhya Maharashtra during 11th-13th April. 

Apart from this, isolated light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning has been predicted over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 11-13 April.

Also Read Heatwave alert in India: Beat the heat with THESE dos and don'ts in Summer. Details here

From April 11–15, isolated light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Also Read: Monsoon in India to be 'normal' this year: THESE states may face rainfall deficit | Check state-wise forecast

Lastly, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has also been over Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from 13-15th April while over Rajasthan from 11th-15th April.

Also Read: Will Delhi, NCR see worsening heatwave conditions this week? IMD predicts this

IMD issues hailstorm alert

The weather department has also predicted isolated hailstorms over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana- Chandigarh, and Rajasthan on 13th April.

Isolated hailstorms have also been predicted over Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh on 11th and 12th April.

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 06:40 AM IST
