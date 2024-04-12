Weather update today: Orange alert for heavy snowfall issued in THESE states. Check IMD forecast
Weather update today: The weather department has predicted heatwave in Odisha on 15th April and said that hot and humid weather expected in multiple states.
Weather update: An orange alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy snowfall and rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. The IMD predicts that on April 13 and 14, J-K, Ladakh will likely see isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall (64.5-115.5mm) and that on April 14, Himachal Pradesh will likely experience isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall (64.5-115.5mm). In relation to heatwaves, on April 15, the weather office forecasted heatwave conditions over Odisha. Additionally, it stated that Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are likely to have hot and humid weather.