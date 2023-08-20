Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in these states till 23 August. Check forecast here2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 07:02 AM IST
Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya till 23 August.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya till 23 August.
