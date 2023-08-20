The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya till 23 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has predicted increase in rainfall activity over east and northeast India from 21st August. Moreover it said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over Southern parts of Peninsular India and Gujarat during next three to five days.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, IMD scientist HR Biswas said there will be light to moderate rainfall today and thunderstorm activity is likely to increase over North Odisha from 23rd August. In the national capital, rain caused waterlogging, affecting traffic movement in several parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday, or today, IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Himachal, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places in some districts of Himachal Pradesh, as per Meteorological Centre Shimla. The hilly state has been battered with heavy rains in the last few days triggering flash floods and landslides in the state. The death toll in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh over the past week rose to 78 on Saturday.

Check full IMD weather forecast here East India: -Isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim during next four days; over Bihar and Jharkhand on 22nd & 23rd; over Odisha on 23 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd; over Bihar on 23rd August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Central India -IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over Madhya Pradesh during 19-22 August; over Vidarbha on 19th & 20th August.

Northeast India: -Heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh during 19-23 August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 19, 21st, 22nd & 23rd August; over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Northwest India -Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next four days; over Punjab and Haryana on 19th; over West Uttar Pradesh on 19th & 22nd August and over East Uttar Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd August.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during 19th to 23rd August; over Himachal Pradesh during 19th-21st August and over Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh on 19th August, 2023.

South India: -The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall activity over Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 19th-23rd August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu till 20 August.

West India: -Isolated heavy rainfall activity has been predicted over Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 19th August.

-Subdued rainfall activity likely to continue over Southern parts of Peninsular India and Gujarat during next 3-4 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}