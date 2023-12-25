The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued very dense fog, rainfall predictions in several parts of the country till 2 January. As per IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions has been predicted in morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh during 25th-27th December and over Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 25th December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Flights delay as thick fog blankets north India; IndiGo, SpiceJet cite ‘low visibility’ challenges The IMD has also forecast dense fog in Delhi from 25 December-28 December. There will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, IMD said. Earlier on Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming back to predictions in other states, the weather department has said that dense fog conditions to continue in morning hours in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh during 25th-27th December; Gangetic West Bengal on 25th December; Odisha on 25th and 26th December; Rajasthan on 26th December; Madhya Pradesh on 26th & 27th December; Punjab and Haryana on 28th and 29th December. In the North Eastern states, the weather body has said that fog conditions to continue over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 27th-29th December.

IMD rain predictions: As per IMD, under the influence of strong Northeasterly winds, a fresh spell of light to moderate rains is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from 30th December 2023 -1st January 2024.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu gears up for fresh spell of rains on THESE dates; IMD sounds alert -Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning at isolated places has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th, 27th and 28th December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-In North East, IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Northeast India during next two days.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!