The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued fresh weather updates predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in many states including till 31 August. In a detailed forecast, the weather office said that widespread to heavy rainfall was expected over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

“Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh during 27th-29th; Telangana during 27th-31st; Chhattisgarh & Jharkhand 28th-29th; Vidarbha & Madhya Pradesh 29th-31st; Gujarat region 30th-31st; Marathwada on 30th; north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra on 31st August," the IMD said.

According to the updates, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till 27th August and reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region.

Widespread to very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu , Kerala and Mahe during next 3 days.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on 28th and 29th August.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till 29th August. Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 24 hours.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh till 29th August. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 27, 2021

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall activity over rest parts of Northwest India during 28th-31st August.

On Thursday, the department issued orange alert — heavy to very heavy rain — for four districts of Kerala. The alert was issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts on 28 August.

It has also issued yellow alert (moderate rain) for many districts of the southern state for 27 August. A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.