In a first, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is all set to host a wedding ceremony in its complex on February 12. President Droupadi Murmu greenlighted the celebrations because she was highly impressed by the conduct and service of the person getting married.

According to media reports, when President Murmu learnt about this person's marriage, she arranged for the ceremony at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prima facie, the reports suggest that the wedding will involve only a limited number of relatives and friends who would be proofed before entry. However, there is no official notice from Rashtrapati Bhavan yet.

Here's who is getting married at Rashtrapati Bhavan: A female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, Poonam Gupta, gained President Droupadi Murmu's favour to become the first person to get married at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The CRPF assistant commandant is currently posted as a PSO at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to media reports, Poonam Gupta will marry Avneesh Kumar, an assistant commandant posted in Jammu and Kashmir on February 12.

The event will have a select guest list. The necessary formalities to grant entry permissions are underway.

Who is Poonam Gupta? CRPF Assistant Commandant Poonam Gupta had led the CRPF's all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics, a master's in English Literature, and a BEd from Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

In 2018, she secured the 81st rank in the UPSC CAPF exam. She has previously served in a Naxal-affected area of Bihar.

Poonam Gupta is also very active on Instagram, where she shares several pictures in her CRPF uniform. Passionate about women's issues and empowerment, she frequently motivates students through her posts.

Through her Instagram handle, she raises awareness about various campaigns she leads and regularly posts updates about them.