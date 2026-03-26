Wedding feast in Madhya Pradesh village leaves 150 people ill; food poisoning suspected

Over 150 people fell ill following a wedding banquet in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, with suspected food poisoning identified as the cause, PTI reported on Thursday.

Medical officials confirmed that all patients admitted to local healthcare facilities are currently out of danger.

The incident occurred in Babadiya-Noabad village, situated roughly 25 km from Sehore town, where approximately 1,200 guests attended the celebratory meal on Wednesday night. According to local sources cited by PTI, many attendees subsequently experienced symptoms including abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea, leading to their transport to the Ichhawar health centre around midnight.

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District authorities alerted the health department, prompting a medical team to mobilise toward Ichhawar. The district hospital declared an emergency, summoning extra physicians and nursing staff while dedicating two specific wards to the influx of patients.

"I want to thank the administration for the way they helped the affected people and attended to them in the dead of the night around 3 am, " local MLA and Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma told reporters after visiting a sick person.

The minister suggested that the high temperatures might have caused the catered food to spoil.

While many patients have already been discharged, police confirmed the event was hosted by a resident named Bansilal. A team directed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has collected food samples for forensic analysis.

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Over 85 people hospitalised in 3 UP districts after eating 'kuttu ka atta' Nearly 85 individuals, including an administrative official, were hospitalized across four districts in Uttar Pradesh after consuming 'kuttu ka atta' (buckwheat flour), PTI reported on 20 March.

The incidents, spanning Baghpat, Bijnor, Bareilly, and Bulandshahr, occurred during Navratri fasting rituals, where this specific flour is a dietary staple. Officials confirmed that all affected residents required medical intervention.

In Bulandshahr alone, more than three dozen people fell ill after eating meals prepared with the flour. Administrative sources stated on Friday that those admitted to the district hospital are now showing signs of clinical improvement.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dinesh Chandra explained that devotees observing the Navratri fast typically consume 'falahaar'—light meals devoid of traditional grains—often using buckwheat as a substitute.

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The SDM and the police circle officer (CO) visited the facility to consult with the patients and their families.

Interestingly, the victims are from various parts of the city and reported purchasing the flour from multiple different vendors rather than a single supplier.

Authorities have collected food samples for laboratory analysis, noting that further legal or administrative action will follow the investigation's findings.

In Baghpat district, over 18 people suffered from food poisoning after consuming buckwheat-based meals. Among those stricken was Additional District Magistrate (Judicial) Shiv Narayan Singh, who fell ill alongside other devotees during the festive period.

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