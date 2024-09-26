Concerts, weekend getaways, expensive dine-outs: Indians are chasing experiences
Summary
- Live entertainment, be it music concerts, festivals or any other performance act, have become a “mainstay” in the social and cultural fabric of India, say companies.
New Delhi: Come 14 December and Gaurav Khanna, who runs a furniture business in South Delhi, will experience first-hand the euphoria around Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh at his Dil-Luminati Tour in Chandigarh. Khanna has paid a hefty premium buying tickets from a resale platform to see the star perform live after slots in the national capital sold out quickly.