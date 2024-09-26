“Music events are a popular experience that consumers are seeking out today, and this trend will continue to grow. We have created experiences at some of the largest music festivals in the country (Echoes of Earth, Lollapalooza India, Ziro Festival, etc.), and will continue to drive consumer engagement in this space. While music and arts continue to gain traction, we’re always on the lookout for new, immersive experiences that meet the needs of the discerning consumers of today," said Jaitly.