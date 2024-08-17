Weekend news wrap: Adani-Hindenburg row, Kolkata doctor rape case, Q1 results, Mpox outbreak, and more

Weekend news wrap: Kolkata doctor rape case, Adani-Hindenburg row, Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing, Q1 results, Kashmir terrorist encounter, Mpox encounter, and more.

Published17 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Weekend news wrap: Kolkata doctor rape case, Adani-Hindenburg row, Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing, Q1 results, Kashmir terrorist encounter, Mpox encounter, and more.
Weekend news wrap: Kolkata doctor rape case, Adani-Hindenburg row, Vinesh Phogat CAS hearing, Q1 results, Kashmir terrorist encounter, Mpox encounter, and more.

Several political and financial developments encompassed last week from August 11 to August 17 right from the Kolkata doctor rape case, Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict, Kashmir terrorist encounter, Adani-Hindenburg row, Mpox outbreak, Q1 results, and more. Take a look at weekend news wrap below, 

Hindenburg's allegations on Sebi chief amid row with Adani

SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have released a thorough response to the recent accusations made by Hindenburg Research. These claims, published on August 10, 2024, imply that Madhabi Puri Buch held a stake in offshore entities linked to the Adani group, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest and regulatory misconduct.

Also Read | Hindenburg alleges Sebi chief owned stakes in offshore funds linked to Adanis

Kolkata's trainee doctor allegedly murdered and raped on duty

The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case LIVE updates: Nationwide doctors’ strike begins today

India's retail inflation lowest in past 5 years

India's retail inflation eased to 3.54% year-on-year in July, according to government data released on Monday, benefiting from a high base effect. The inflation rate has dipped below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time in almost five years.

Also Read | India’s retail inflation eases to 3.54% in July

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down from his position soon. Starbucks Corp. has named Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol as the coffee chain’s new CEO and chairman, replacing Laxman Narasimhan after just over a year in the role.

Also Read | Starbucks sued for stealing Balmuccino’s coffee-flavoured lipstick concept

Nykaa Q1 Net profit zooms 152%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the leading beauty and personal care (BPC) firm Nykaa, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reporting a surge of 152 per cent in consolidated net profit at 13.6 crore, compared to 5.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read | Nykaa to focus on faster deliveries with warehouse expansion and regionalisation

CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification

Vinesh Phogat, the ace grappler, penned a heartfelt note of gratitude ahead of return to her home country after the Court of Arbitration Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a ‘silver medal’ at Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old wrestler was left heartbroken and disappointed even after her statement performances at the Summer Games this year.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat breaks silence on Paris Olympics disqualification: ‘It haunts me…’

Kashmir terrorist encounter

An Army captain was killed and a civilian injured on Wednesday during an ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Doda district. Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured during the operations and shifted to a military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Also Read | J&K: Terrorists open fire on armed forces; Srinagar made ’Temporary Red Zone’

Mpox outbreak 

The World Health Organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday amid an outbreak in Congo. More than 27,000 cases and around 1100 deaths have been recorded since January 2023 as the African nation battles its worst-ever outbreak.

First Published:17 Aug 2024, 09:22 AM IST
    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

