Several political and financial developments encompassed last week from August 11 to August 17 right from the Kolkata doctor rape case, Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict, Kashmir terrorist encounter, Adani-Hindenburg row, Mpox outbreak, Q1 results, and more. Take a look at weekend news wrap below, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindenburg's allegations on Sebi chief amid row with Adani SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband, Dhaval Buch, have released a thorough response to the recent accusations made by Hindenburg Research. These claims, published on August 10, 2024, imply that Madhabi Puri Buch held a stake in offshore entities linked to the Adani group, raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest and regulatory misconduct.

Kolkata's trainee doctor allegedly murdered and raped on duty The initial autopsy report of the post-graduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, whose body was found inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital last week, had multiple injury marks suggesting a violent, brutal murder after being sexually assaulted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's retail inflation lowest in past 5 years India's retail inflation eased to 3.54% year-on-year in July, according to government data released on Monday, benefiting from a high base effect. The inflation rate has dipped below the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 percent for the first time in almost five years.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to step down Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan will step down from his position soon. Starbucks Corp. has named Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol as the coffee chain’s new CEO and chairman, replacing Laxman Narasimhan after just over a year in the role.

Nykaa Q1 Net profit zooms 152% FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates the leading beauty and personal care (BPC) firm Nykaa, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), reporting a surge of 152 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹13.6 crore, compared to ₹5.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CAS verdict on Vinesh Phogat disqualification Vinesh Phogat, the ace grappler, penned a heartfelt note of gratitude ahead of return to her home country after the Court of Arbitration Sport (CAS) dismissed her plea for a ‘silver medal’ at Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old wrestler was left heartbroken and disappointed even after her statement performances at the Summer Games this year.

Kashmir terrorist encounter An Army captain was killed and a civilian injured on Wednesday during an ongoing operation in the higher reaches of Doda district. Captain Deepak Singh was critically injured during the operations and shifted to a military hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.