Weekend news wrap: Baba Siddique murder; Omar Abdullah, Nayab Saini oath taking events, ED raids and more

Weekend news wrap: Here is a list of key events that occurred from October 12-18, including the murder of former NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, a communal clash in Uttar Pradesh, and deepening India's diplomatic tensions with Canada, among others. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published19 Oct 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Baba Siddique murder: The mortal remains of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique being taking to Bada Qabrastan for the last rites, in Mumbai on October 13.
Baba Siddique murder: The mortal remains of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique being taking to Bada Qabrastan for the last rites, in Mumbai on October 13.(PTI)

Weekend news wrap: A number of key events ranging from political, economic, diplomatic to international happenings, occurred this week that were in the news this week, from October 12 till 18. During this week, notable events that happened include Baba Siddique murder, violence in Uttar Pradesh, escalating diplomatic tensions with Canada and Omar Abdullah - Nayab Singh Saini swearing in, among others.

October 12

Baba Siddique, the former Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was shot dead in Mumbai outside son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East on October 12 night by three armed men. Baba Siddique, who was a close friend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after the incident where he succumbed to injuries.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Probe reveals shooters shared images via Snapchat

October 13

A clash erupted between two communities in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Sunday evening while the goddess Durga idol’s immersion procession was taking place across the country. In the incident a person was killed while several others were injured after a group of people asked the other to stop the DJ.

October 14

Amid diplomatic row over the alleged killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh killing, the Indian government decided to withdraw its high commissioner and other “targeted diplomats and officials” from Canada on Monday. In addition to this the Indian government decided to expel 6 Canadian Diplomats.

Also Read | J&K Cabinet passes statehood restoration resolution in first meet

Terming the targeting of Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials as 'unacceptable', the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “It was underlined that in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau Government's actions endangered their safety.”

October 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, New Delhi. Additionally, PM Modi also launch the 8th edition of India Mobile Congress 2024

October 16

Omar Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) leader, took oath to office as the inaugural Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Wednesday which coincided with the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Several key figures from the INDIA alliance attended the swearing-in ceremony which was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Five ministers - two from Kashmir and three from Jammu were also sworn in alongside the Chief Minister.

October 17

Nayab Singh Saini, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, took oath to office as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time on Thursday. The swearing -in ceremony was held at Panchkula where eleven ministers and two Ministers of State (MoS) took oath along with the CM.

Also Read | Haryana CM announces big decision after oath-taking: ‘Free dialysis’

October 18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials carried out search operation at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mysuru Taluk Office on Friday. The raid involved inspection of documents related to the alleged MUDA scam, in which the names of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife BM Parvathi have figured.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 12:49 PM IST
