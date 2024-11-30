Weekend News Wrap:India has raised concerns over the arrest of a Hindu priest in Bangladesh, urging the country to protect its minorities amid rising violence. In the IPL 2025 auction, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, and others saw significant gains. Meanwhile, in Sambhal, violence erupted over a court-ordered mosque survey, leading to seven FIRs being filed, with several injuries reported.

November 24 The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took stock on Sunday after a significant drubbing in the Maharashtra elections as viewers around India tracked the IPL auctions. Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the Jharkhand Chief Minister on November 28 after a resounding poll victory. Three people were killed and several police officers injured as protesters opposed a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile the world reached a new climate deal at the COP29 — with wealthy countries set to provide assistance worth $300 billion annually by 2035.

November 25 Indian stock markets surged 1% after the BJP's victory in Maharashtra elections. Devendra Fadnavis is frontrunner to be the next CM of Maharashtra, fueling tussle in Mahayuti with Eknath Shinde rejecting Deputy post, and Ajit Pawar expected to be kingmaker. In Sambhal, seven FIRs were filed following violence over a court-ordered mosque survey. The Supreme Court urged the reopening of Delhi-NCR schools amid severe air pollution.

November 26 Moody's downgraded the outlook for seven Adani Group companies, citing bribery charges against Chairman Gautam Adani. NTPC Green Energy partnered with Maharashtra's MAHAGENCO for renewable energy parks. Ola launched two new electric scooter models for urban commuters and gig workers. The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL on EVM tampering and ballot papers. Maharashtra's political crisis continues as CM Eknath Shinde resigned. Israel launched airstrikes in Beirut, and Hong Kong's court ruled in favour of LGBTQ rights, granting them housing and inheritance benefits.

November 27 Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district DC prohibits trekking above 3,000 metres due to the region's harsh topography and winter risks. In Gujarat, IIT Delhi student Surabhi Verma tragically dies in a cave-in at Lothal archaeological site. Two cheetah cubs were found dead at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. In Mumbai, Air India pilot Srishti Tuli died by suicide, with her boyfriend arrested. In Jalandhar, police arrested two members of the Bishnoi gang after a dramatic shootout, seizing weapons.

November 28 India's cooperative sector is expected to generate 5.5 crore direct jobs and 5.6 crore self-employment opportunities by 2030, according to a report. Tremors of magnitude 5.0 were felt in Jammu and Kashmir today. In entertainment news, Dulquer Salmaan's "Lucky Bhaskar" is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages. India has raised concerns over Australia's student visa fee hike from AUD 710 to AUD 1600. Additionally, the Indian Navy tested the K-4 nuclear-capable missile from INS Arighaat. Mamata Banerjee voiced support for PM Modi on Bangladesh issues.