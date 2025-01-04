Weekend news wrap: Between December 28 and January 4, several events occurred, including the death of former US President Jimmy Carter at age 100, a tragic plane crash in South Korea that claimed 179 lives out of 181 onboard, and India's successful PSLV-C60 rocket launch. In education, the UGC NET 2024 exam began on January 3 and will run until January 16. Additionally, Allu Arjun, actor of blockbuster movie Pushpa 2, was granted regular bail in connection with the Hyderabad stampede case.

29 December Jimmy Carter death Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. Carter, renowned for his work in international diplomacy, democracy promotion, and humanitarian efforts, was president from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in promoting peace and human rights. Carter died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

South Korea plane crash On December 29, a Jeju Air Co 737-800 aircraft with 181 passengers crashed at Muan International Airport, skidding along the runway on its belly before slamming into a wall and exploding, resulting in 179 fatalities.

30 December ISRO's PSLV-C60 Launch The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved another milestone with the successful launch of the PSLV-C60 rocket, carrying the pioneering Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). The rocket lifted off at 10:00:15 PM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Arvind Kejriwal announces ₹ 18,000 salary for Hindu and Sikh priests Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced a monthly honorarium of ₹18,000 for temple priests and gurdwara granthis if the party returns to power in the Delhi assembly elections 2025.

Jasprit Bumrah nominated Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was nominated as ICC Cricketer of the Year on Monday — joining England batters Joe Root, Harry Brook and Australian left-hander Travis Head.

January 1 New Orleans attack At least 15 people lost their lives after a US citizen, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, drove a white pickup truck into New Year's Eve revellers in the heart of the French Quarter, a historic district known for its vibrant nightlife in New Orleans. Jabbar, the suspect, who was flying an Islamic State flag on the vehicle, was shot dead by the police after he exited the truck and opened fire on responding officers.

January 2 New York mass shooting Ten people were injured in a mass shooting in the New York City borough of Queens late on New Year's Day, the New York Police Department said in a news briefing early on Thursday. The injured in the incident outside a private events club late on Wednesday evening included six women and four men, and all were expected to recover. The incident occurred when three to four men opened fire at a crowd outside the club.

CUET PG 2025 registration The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2025. Candidates can apply for the CUET PG 2025 examination on the official website, i.e., exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The last date for payment of application fees is February 2.

January 3 Covid-like virus grips China A virus, called human metapneumovirus (HMPV), has been spreading in China. The country reported rising cases of HMPV, especially among those under 14 in northern provinces, reported Reuters.

PM Modi gifts ₹ 17 lakh diamond to Jill Biden Prime Minister Narendra Modi's over ₹17 lakh diamond gift to United States First Lady Jill Biden in 2023 topped the list of most expensive gifts to the first family this year, according to an AP report.

UGC NET Exam 2024 starts The University Grants Commission (UGC)'s National Eligibility Test (NET) started on January 3 and will continue till January 16. The exam will be held online in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second between 3 pm to 6 pm.

Allu Arjun gets regular bail in stampede case In a major relief for Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, Hyderabad's Nampally court has granted him a regular bail in the Sandhya theatre stampede case. Allu Arjun has been granted bail on two sureties bond of worth ₹50,000 each. "He (Allu Arjun) has to execute ₹50,000 with two sureties and has to visit the police station every Sunday," said Ashok Reddy, Allu Arjun's advocate, reported PTI.