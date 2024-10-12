Weekend news wrap: Maldives President Muizzu’s visit, PM Modi in Laos, Haryana & J-K election results and more

Weekend news wrap: Here is a compiled list of top stories, ranging from political, economic, diplomatic to international relations, that made headlines this week from October 5 to 11.
On Sunday, October 6, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India for a five-day visit following an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu. He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh.
PM Modi and Maldives President Muizzu on Monday, October 7, virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo Airport in the Maldives while India introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives.
October 11: On Friday, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collided with a goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu. In the incident, one of the coaches on the train caught fire, six coaches were derailed and several passengers suffered injuries.
