Weekend news wrap: Maldives President Muizzu’s visit, PM Modi in Laos, Haryana & J-K election results and more

Weekend news wrap: This week's top stories include Maldives President Muizzu's visit to India, PM Modi's visit Laos to attend to attend the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summita, train accident in Tamil Nadu and more.

Weekend news wrap: Here is a compiled list of top stories, ranging from political, economic, diplomatic to international relations, that made headlines this week from October 5 to 11.

  • October 5: Ahead of festive season and the most celebrated festival Diwali, the Indian Railways announced the launch of 278 special trains to address the travel demand in the country. Passengers can make an enquiry at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or the NTES App and check timings and halts of these trains.
  • October 6: Bigg Boss 18, marked its grand debut on Sunday. Bollywood star, Salman Khan is the host for the popular reality show that is streamed at 9:00 pm on ColorsTV and JioCinema. The show's makers decided on the new theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’ for 18th season of this show.

On Sunday, October 6, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in India for a five-day visit following an official invitation by President Droupadi Murmu. He was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh.

  • October 7: A new update in the Kolkata doctor's rape and murder case emerged, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet to a special court in Kolkata, that included murder and rape charges against prime accused Sanjay Roy. However, the chargesheet excluded gang rape allegations related to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.

PM Modi and Maldives President Muizzu on Monday, October 7, virtually inaugurated a new runway at Hanimadhoo Airport in the Maldives while India introduced the Rupay card in the Maldives.

  • October 8: Assembly election results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir were announced on Tuesday in which BJP swept to power for an unprecedented third time in Haryana and Congress-NC alliance emerged victorious in J&K.
  • October 9: The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday claimed that the “Delhi chief minister's residence” was forcibly vacated by the Public Works Department (PWD) at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot the residence, located at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, to a BJP leader.

  • October 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off for Laos to attend to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. During the ASEAN-India Summit, he announced an action plan to strengthen India-ASEAN comprehensive partnership and in a post on X said, “We look forward to deepening trade ties, cultural linkages and cooperation in technology, connectivity and other such sectors.”

October 11: On Friday, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collided with a goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu. In the incident, one of the coaches on the train caught fire, six coaches were derailed and several passengers suffered injuries.

