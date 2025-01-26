In this week's top news, we have Donald Trump's inauguration, India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations, Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition, controversy over TikTok, and developments in Saif Ali Khan's case and RG Kar rape and murder case. Here's all you need to know:

Trump's inauguration The week kicked off with Donald Trump taking oath as the 47th President of the United States. The oath was administered to him by Chief Justice John Roberts. After taking oath of office on January 20, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders.

Birthright citizenship order Hours after taking oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed a new executive order to block automatic birthright citizenship for children of people where neither parent is a citizen or lawful permanent resident in the country.

Donald Trump’s birthright citizen order challenged a long-held interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which promises citizenship to any child born on American soil – this law excludes children of foreign diplomats.

However, on Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump's administration from implementing the executive order curtailing the right to automatic birthright citizenship in the United States. The judge called the order "blatantly unconstitutional."

India's 76th Republic Day Celebrations On Sunday, India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with grand parades across the country. Among the highlights was the participation of cultural and military displays showcasing India's rich history. In a first, a tri-services tableau, depicting the broader spirit of "jointness" among the armed forces, rolled down Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case Mumbai police suspect more than one person may be involved in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, in which a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national has been arrested, an official said on Saturday.

Police had cited suspicion about the involvement of more persons in the crime as one of the grounds for seeking the arrested accused's custody in the remand application, the official were quoted by ANI as saying.

Last Sunday, police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national, for the attack from neighbouring Thane city. A court on Friday extended the police custody of Shariful till January 29.

RG Kar rape case A Kolkata court on January 20, Monday, sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death after he was convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, rejecting demands for the death penalty saying it was not a "rarest of the rare" crime.

The court also ordered Roy to pay a ₹50,000 fine and directed the state government to pay compensation of ₹17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana's extradition The US Supreme Court turned down a review petition by Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana, dismissing his last legal challenge against his extradition to India to face the law in India.

The extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India may allow agencies to further probe into the audacious 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the role of Pakistani state actors in the carnage that left 166 dead, including US, British and Israeli nationals, in 2008.

White House negotiating deal between Oracle and ByteDance US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he was in talks with multiple people over buying TikTok and would likely have a decision on the popular app's future in the next 30 days. "I have spoken to many people about TikTok and there is great interest in TikTok," Trump told reporters on Air Force One during a flight to Florida.