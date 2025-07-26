Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Weeks after Raja's murder, family performs puja at crime scene, 'his soul...'

Weeks after the brutal murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon, his family performed a puja at the crime scene in Meghalaya on Thursday. Raghuvanshi’s dismembered body was recovered last month, days after he and his wife, Sonam, were reported missing while holidaying in the state. Police investigations later revealed that Raja had been killed, allegedly at the behest of his wife.

The family held rituals at a secluded parking area near Weisawdong Falls — the spot where Raja was allegedly hacked to death. The puja took place nearly two months after the incident and was reported by news agency PTI.

Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, who was present at the site told Times Of India: "I feel that my brother's soul has not yet found peace, which is why I held a puja at the very place where Raja was murdered by his wife Sonam and her associates. I would like to thank the people of Meghalaya, the police and the administration who supported me and my family during the case."

He further demanded action against the accused, saying, “We demand swift justice. Those who conspired and killed our Raja must not walk free.”

The case has shocked people across the country. What initially appeared to be a missing couple’s case turned out to be a planned murder.

Raja and Sonam, who were married on May 11, went missing on 23 May while on their honeymoon in Shillong. A few days later, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district. Sonam was later traced to a roadside eatery in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said Sonam had allegedly plotted Raja’s murder with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. Three others — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — allegedly assisted in the crime.